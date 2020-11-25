Mad genius, Rest In peace: Indian sports fraternity led by Sourav Ganguly pays tribute
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Football great Diego Maradona''s death triggered an outpouring of emotional tributes in the Indian sporting fraternity on Wednesday with the country''s cricket chief Sourav Ganguly saying that he has lost his hero.
Maradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil''s Pele, died following a cardiac...
