BYU’s Kalani Sitake reacts to Playoff ranking | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reacts to the Cougars being ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff ranking, the discussions surrounding BYU playing Washington, and the leadership he’s seen from quarterback Zach Wilson.
