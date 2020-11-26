Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago BYU’s Kalani Sitake reacts to Playoff ranking | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt 07:33 BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reacts to the Cougars being ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff ranking, the discussions surrounding BYU playing Washington, and the leadership he’s seen from quarterback Zach Wilson.