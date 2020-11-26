Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BYU’s Kalani Sitake reacts to Playoff ranking | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt

FOX Sports Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
BYU’s Kalani Sitake reacts to Playoff ranking | Breaking the Huddle with Joel KlattBYU head coach Kalani Sitake reacts to the Cougars being ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff ranking, the discussions surrounding BYU playing Washington, and the leadership he’s seen from quarterback Zach Wilson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: BYU’s Kalani Sitake reacts to Playoff ranking | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt

BYU’s Kalani Sitake reacts to Playoff ranking | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt 07:33

 BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reacts to the Cougars being ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff ranking, the discussions surrounding BYU playing Washington, and the leadership he’s seen from quarterback Zach Wilson.

You Might Like