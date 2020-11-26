Global  
 

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to open luxury hotel in Manchester

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has plans to open a luxury hotel in Manchester. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo, 35, has received planning permission to build 11 storey high-end lifestyle hotel.

The hotel is due to open in 2023 and will have 150 rooms plus a ground floor lounge bar and a roof...
