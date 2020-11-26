Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diego Maradona dies: A God, a King – Reid pays tribute to football royalty

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
From the slums of Buenos Aires to the face of football. Former England midfielder Peter Reid hailed Diego Maradona following his death. Maradona – arguably football’s greatest ever player – died at the age of 60 after a suspected heart attack, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Wednesday. Argentina and Napoli great Maradona was discharged […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 01:39

 Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

"King of Naples" Diego Maradona memorialized in Italy [Video]

"King of Naples" Diego Maradona memorialized in Italy

Former Argentine national team member and football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25, at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Argentinians pay tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona following countryman's death [Video]

Argentinians pay tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona following countryman's death

Soccer legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25 at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Zidane and Koke remember Maradona [Video]

Zidane and Koke remember Maradona

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane says Diego Maradona's death marks a sad day "not only for the soccer world, but for the entire world".

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:09Published