Diego Maradona dies: A God, a King – Reid pays tribute to football royalty
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () From the slums of Buenos Aires to the face of football. Former England midfielder Peter Reid hailed Diego Maradona following his death. Maradona – arguably football’s greatest ever player – died at the age of 60 after a suspected heart attack, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Wednesday. Argentina and Napoli great Maradona was discharged […]
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain.
Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986...