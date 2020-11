Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, No. 3 Villanova squeak past Boston College, 76-67 Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The No. 3 Villanova Wildcats escaped a close game with the Boston College Eagles winning 76-67 in their season opener. After being tied with Boston College at halftime, Villanova needed to overcome a nine-point second-half deficit to edge out the Eagles. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl fueled the Wildcats scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds.

