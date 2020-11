Fleetwood Town double chance against Sunderland 4/6 for Friday’s League One showdown Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Competition: League One Market: Fleetwood Town double chance Odds: 4/6 @ 888sport Looking to make it back-to-back victories against Sunderland on Friday night, Fleetwood will welcome the Black Cats to Highbury this week. Starting with the hosts, while Fleetwood might have endured a worrying run of form when opening November, Joey Barton’s men have managed […] 👓 View full article

