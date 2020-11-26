Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Mike Tyson doesn’t do exhibitions’ – Ricky Hatton relishing prospect of seeing ‘Iron Mike’ face Roy Jones Jr in comeback bout

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Ricky Hatton is excited to see Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr return the ring on Saturday, but is warning Iron Mike ‘doesn’t do exhibitions’. In a huge heavyweight night of action, the boxing icons will try to rekindle their old magic after Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce clash in a massive all-British showdown – […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring 01:09

 Sports Pulse: Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson returns to the ring [Video]

Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut [Video]

Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut

Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published
Live Nude Girls Movie (2014) - Mike Hatton, Dave Foley, Bree Olson, Har Mar Superstar, Tera Patrick, Annemarie Pazmino [Video]

Live Nude Girls Movie (2014) - Mike Hatton, Dave Foley, Bree Olson, Har Mar Superstar, Tera Patrick, Annemarie Pazmino

Live Nude Girls Movie Trailer HD (2014) - Plot synopsis: In this sexy comedy, Shane (Mike Hatton) inherits a gentleman's club from his estranged uncle, he leaves his Midwestern home for Los Angeles...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:29Published