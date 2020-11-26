‘Mike Tyson doesn’t do exhibitions’ – Ricky Hatton relishing prospect of seeing ‘Iron Mike’ face Roy Jones Jr in comeback bout
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Ricky Hatton is excited to see Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr return the ring on Saturday, but is warning Iron Mike ‘doesn’t do exhibitions’. In a huge heavyweight night of action, the boxing icons will try to rekindle their old magic after Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce clash in a massive all-British showdown – […]
Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..