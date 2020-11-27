Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr predictions: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather, Lennox Lewis and Dillian Whyte have their say on exhibition fight

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are returning to the ring for an exhibition fight this weekend. The fight between 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones has an intriguing set of rules laid down and it appears nobody really knows exactly what’s going to happen. But everyone has an opinion on it and here, talkSPORT looks […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring 01:09

 Sports Pulse: Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next [Video]

Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Mike Tyson returns to the ring [Video]

Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut [Video]

Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut

Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published