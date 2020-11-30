Global  
 

George Foreman claims Mike Tyson could KNOCK OUT Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury and believes ‘Iron Mike’ can become world champion again

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
George Foreman believes Mike Tyson can become world heavyweight champion once again and could knock out the current champions. ‘Iron Mike’ returned to the ring on Saturday night for a charity exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Although scored as a draw, Tyson’s physical condition and crisp punching […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw

Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw 04:00

 Mike Tyson says "I'm happy I'm not knocked out" after drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

