George Foreman claims Mike Tyson could KNOCK OUT Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury and believes ‘Iron Mike’ can become world champion again
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
George Foreman believes Mike Tyson can become world heavyweight champion once again and could knock out the current champions. ‘Iron Mike’ returned to the ring on Saturday night for a charity exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Although scored as a draw, Tyson’s physical condition and crisp punching […]
