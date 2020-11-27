3 Chelsea players who could star this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
3 Chelsea players who could star this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Chelsea host Tottenham on Sunday, which is sure to be the game of the weekend in the Premier League, with managers Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho going head to head once again. The match will see top of the table […]
3 Chelsea players who could star this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Chelsea host Tottenham on Sunday, which is sure to be the game of the weekend in the Premier League, with managers Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho going head to head once again. The match will see top of the table […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources