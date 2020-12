You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Eagles' Lane Johnson says he's out for the rest of the season due to ankle injury Johnson started in all seven of the games he played this season, but was clearly laboring

CBS Sports 1 week ago



Eagles losing an offensive line star for rest of the season as Peters moves to right guard The Eagles will use their 10th offensive line combination in 11 games against Seattle after latest injury, lineup change.

Delawareonline 1 week ago