Stadium near Barasat named after Diego Maradona

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A tribute to the late football legend Diego Maradona



The world of football lost one of its greatest players this week following the tragic death of Diego Maradona. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:29 Published 3 hours ago Diego Maradona honored by Indian football lovers



A shockwave rippled through the neighborhoods of Kolkata, known to be the Mecca of Indian football, following the demise of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 5 hours ago Meeting Maradona was like meeting the Pope, says Klopp



Liverpool's Juergen Klopp comments on Diego Maradona, the UK government's COVID-19 restrictions and his team's upcoming match against Brighton & Hove Albion. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:55 Published 8 hours ago