Stadium near Barasat named after Diego Maradona

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 November 2020
A stadium near Barasat, where Diego Maradona was last seen in action in India, was on Friday named after the football legend. The Argentine maestro died of heart attack in Buenos Aires on Wednesday at the age of 60. During his last visit to Kolkata three years ago, Maradona had conducted a football clinic with school children at...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Diego Maradona's last coaching club mourn the soccer idol outside the stadium in Argentina

Diego Maradona's last coaching club mourn the soccer idol outside the stadium in Argentina 03:23

 Supporters of 'Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata,' the club that had Diego Maradona as a coach, approached the 'Juan Carmelo Zerillo' stadium today (November 25) as soon as the news of the star's death was k

