Roman Reigns addresses Survivor Series with Jey Uso and it’s not what Uso saw coming Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jey Uso came into the Friday Night SmackDown beaming ear to ear with pride for his cousin, Roman Reigns. When the Tribal Chief comes out, though, it doesn't go how Uso expected it would. Unfortunately, Otis takes the heat. Jey Uso came into the Friday Night SmackDown beaming ear to ear with pride for his cousin, Roman Reigns. When the Tribal Chief comes out, though, it doesn't go how Uso expected it would. Unfortunately, Otis takes the heat. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

