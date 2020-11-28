Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roman Reigns addresses Survivor Series with Jey Uso and it’s not what Uso saw coming

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Roman Reigns addresses Survivor Series with Jey Uso and it’s not what Uso saw comingJey Uso came into the Friday Night SmackDown beaming ear to ear with pride for his cousin, Roman Reigns. When the Tribal Chief comes out, though, it doesn't go how Uso expected it would. Unfortunately, Otis takes the heat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like