How good was Roy Jones Jr? The man who knocked a guy out with his hands behind his back is fighting Mike Tyson who bit a man’s ear off
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Is this Mike Tyson’s comeback fight or a showcase of two legends when he takes on Roy Jones Jr? You could be forgiven for thinking it’s the former such is the buzz Tyson’s name generates. Whatever he is doing or involved with, he is the story and given his storied career, it’s easy to see […]
