Australia vs India: Adam Gilchrist apologizes to Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini after commentary fiasco Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

India were comprehensively beaten by hosts Australia in the first ODI by 66 runs at Sydney. Aussie cricket legend turned commentator, Adam Gilchrist, made en error in the commentary box which was immediately noticed by the fans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

