Gary Neville reacts to late VAR drama in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw at Brighton
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Gary Neville couldn’t resist posting a cheeky selfie taking aim at Liverpool FC after late VAR drama allowed Brighton to rescue a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. Pascal Gross netted a late equaliser from the spot after VAR spotted Andy Robertson’s foul on Denny Welbeck to deny Liverpool FC three points. […]
