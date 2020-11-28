|
|
Bears vs. Packers odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 115-75 roll
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Packers vs. Bears game 10,000 times
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 114-74 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Rams vs. Buccaneers game 10,000 times
CBS Sports
|
Eagles vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 115-75 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Seahawks vs. Eagles game 10,000 times
CBS Sports
|
Sunday Night Football odds, line: Packers vs. Bears picks, predictions from NFL expert who's 40-9
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, and the Green Bay Packers
CBS Sports
|