Raphinha scores stunning winner as Leeds United beat Everton in bonkers all-out-attacking encounter to end losing run Saturday, 28 November 2020

Brazilian winger Raphinha scored a wonderful goal as Leeds United edged Everton 1-0 in a furious end-to-end encounter at Goodison Park. talkSPORT commentator Clive Tyldesley likened the match to a basketball game, in a chance-a-minute clash that saw both clubs trade blows from the first minute to the last. The players barely stopped to draw […] 👓 View full article

