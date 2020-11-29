Global  
 

Cricket: Glenn Phillips shines as Black Caps crush West Indies in second Twenty20

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Cricket: Glenn Phillips shines as Black Caps crush West Indies in second Twenty20Glenn Phillips has a stance at the crease and the tics to go with it that hint at homage to Steve Smith.The obvious difference is that, statistically at least, Smith is the best batsman in the world. Phillips isn't and would not...
