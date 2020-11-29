Global  
 

Former Fulham and Portsmouth star Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42 after losing battle with illness

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 November 2020
Former Fulham and Portsmouth star Papa Bouba Diop has died at the age of 42. The ex-Senegal midfielder lost his long battle with illness as his old clubs paid tribute to him on social media. Diop, who was nicknamed ‘The Wardrobe’ because of his 6ft 5ins size, also had spells in England with Birmingham and […]
