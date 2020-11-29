Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brandon Wilson stuns Giants with record-setting 103-yard kickoff return TD, ties game, 7-7

FOX Sports Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Brandon Wilson stuns Giants with record-setting 103-yard kickoff return TD, ties game, 7-7After the New York Giants had just scored, Cincinnati Bengals' safety Brandon Wilson ran for a 103-yard kickoff return setting a new Bengals' record for the longest touchdown in the team's history. With Wilson's score, the Bengals leveled the game at 7-7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like