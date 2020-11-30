‘Three-game ban isn’t enough’ for Edinson Cavani says Troy Deeney, with FA set to investigate Manchester United star’s deleted ‘racist’ post
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Edinson Cavani deserves more than a three-match ban after using the word ‘negrito’ in a social media post, insists Troy Deeney. The Manchester United striker is set to face a Football Association investigation into a message he posted on Instagram after Sunday’s Premier League win over Southampton. Substitute Cavani inspired the Red Devils to a […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.