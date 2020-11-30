Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Three-game ban isn’t enough’ for Edinson Cavani says Troy Deeney, with FA set to investigate Manchester United star’s deleted ‘racist’ post

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Edinson Cavani deserves more than a three-match ban after using the word ‘negrito’ in a social media post, insists Troy Deeney. The Manchester United striker is set to face a Football Association investigation into a message he posted on Instagram after Sunday’s Premier League win over Southampton. Substitute Cavani inspired the Red Devils to a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation 00:54

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays [Video]

Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays

Meet the pub landlord who has been 'doing a Rashford' for three YEARS - by providing free meals for children costing him 20K a year.David Yeomans began the scheme at The Crown Inn when his local..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip [Video]

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:02Published
Man Utd ‘can totally rely’ on Cavani, says Tuchel [Video]

Man Utd ‘can totally rely’ on Cavani, says Tuchel

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani remains one of the best strikers in the world, says Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published