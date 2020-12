You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI



While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A man wearing an.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago 'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith



Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published on October 19, 2020 'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK



After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published on October 19, 2020