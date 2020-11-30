Global  
 

Thiago a few weeks from Liverpool return, Klopp confirms

SoccerNews.com Monday, 30 November 2020
Thiago Alcantara is still suffering from the knee injury sustained against Everton and is a “few weeks” from returning for Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed. The Spain international has not featured for the Reds since the 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on October 17. Thiago has only played twice for Liverpool […]
