FA Cup third round draw live: Updates as Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs learn fate Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Teams from the Premier League and Championship join non-league sides Chorley, Marine, Stockport County plus Boreham Wood or Canvey Island in the hat for the third round Teams from the Premier League and Championship join non-league sides Chorley, Marine, Stockport County plus Boreham Wood or Canvey Island in the hat for the third round 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like