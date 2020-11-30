Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTEDFormer NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Junior fight and was out cold less than 2 minutes into the second round. Then, we saw Tyson make his return to boxing over the weekend taking on Roy Jones Junior. Both fighters showed flashes of their former greatness, with Tyson being the more active fighter, in a fight that ultimately resulted in a draw. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the boxing matches.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED 04:30

 Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Junior fight and was out cold less than 2 minutes into the second round. Then,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Would You Watch Conor McGregor and Jake Paul Fight? [Video]

Would You Watch Conor McGregor and Jake Paul Fight?

After his knockout of Nate Robinson, amateur boxer Jake Paul said he could knock out Conor McGregor.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul destroys Nate Robinson in 'vicious' knockout

Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul destroys Nate Robinson in 'vicious' knockout YouTube star Jake Paul has absolutely destroyed former NBA player Nate Robinson in a second round knockout on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr undercard.Paul dropped...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •UpworthyHipHopDXtalkSPORTeBaums World

Mike Tyson claims boxing needs YouTubers such as KSI and Jake Paul as ‘UFC was kicking our butt’, as ‘The Problem Child’ calls out Conor McGregor after Nate Robinson KO

 Mike Tyson believes the sport of boxing owes a debt of gratitude to YouTubers such as Jake Paul and KSI because ‘UFC was kicking our butt’. ‘Iron Mike’...
talkSPORT

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson ‘the sort of fight where someone gets hurt because of the referee’, says Richie Woodhall as he tells NBA legend you can’t play boxing after knockout

 Thomas Taylor was on the end of strong criticism for his decision making in Jake Paul’s win against Nate Robinson. In the penultimate fight before Mike Tyson...
talkSPORT