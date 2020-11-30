Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discuss Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Video)
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Unlike Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek, currently at Fulham on loan from Chelsea, could still have a great career in front of him. [email protected] 🗣 "I take offence to statements like that, what Jamie is judging him against is the expectation that others have set" Jamie 🗣 "I will say a lot more […]
