VAR is ruining the game – Grealish fumes after Villa denied equaliser Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jack Grealish believes the VAR is “ruining the game” after Aston Villa were denied a late equaliser against West Ham. Having earlier missed a penalty on Monday, Ollie Watkins thought he had made it 2-2 in additional time, only for his strike to be ruled out by the VAR following a tight offside call. Jarrod […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

