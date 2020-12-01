VAR is ruining the game – Grealish fumes after Villa denied equaliser

Global  
 

Jack Grealish believes the VAR is “ruining the game” after Aston Villa were denied a late equaliser against West Ham. Having earlier missed a penalty on Monday, Ollie Watkins thought he had made it 2-2 in additional time, only for his strike to be ruled out by the VAR following a tight offside call. Jarrod […]
