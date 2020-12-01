Global  
 

Raul Jimenez thanks fans for support after successful surgery on fractured skull suffered in clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Raul Jimenez has released his first statement since undergoing surgery on a fractured skull. The Wolves forward thanked fans for showing their support as he required an operation on the serious head injury he suffered during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat of Arsenal. Jimenez clashed heads with Gunners defender David Luiz and came off worse, requiring lengthy […]
