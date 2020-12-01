Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Tyson next fight: Boxing legend eager for more action as Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis make comeback hints

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Mike Tyson appears to have rediscovered the hunger and is eager to return to the ring again – and soon. ‘Iron Mike’ completed his incredible comeback by slugging it out with Roy Jones Jr in an entertaining draw, having spent months getting himself into prime shape once again. Tyson donated his purse from the exhibition […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw

Tyson returns to ring at 54, fights Jones Jr to draw 04:00

 Mike Tyson says "I'm happy I'm not knocked out" after drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SI Insider: Reviewing the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Card [Video]

SI Insider: Reviewing the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Card

SI senior writer Chris Mannix shares his thoughts on the controversial Nate Robinson fight against Logan Paul and the Mike Tyson fight against Roy Jones Jr. that went the distance.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:12Published
Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:30Published
Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match [Video]

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Lennox Lewis lists Evander Holyfield as his ‘toughest opponent’ ever ahead of Mike Tyson

 Lennox Lewis believes Evander Holyfield is the toughest opponent he fought in the ring during his illustrious boxing career, not Mike Tyson or Vitali Klitschko....
talkSPORT