West Ham, Newcastle United and Leicester City eye Gonzalo Plata Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

According to The Sun (print edition, page 65, November 29, 2020), West Ham United, Newcastle United and Leicester City are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon winger Gonzalo Plata in the January transfer window. It has been reported that Portuguese giants Sporting are open to letting go of the 20-year-old when the transfer window opens next […] 👓 View full article

