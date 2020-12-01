Global  
 

Aston Villa vs Newcastle POSTPONED following coronavirus outbreak in Magpies camp

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Newcastle’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa on Friday night has been postponed after a coronavirus outbreak at the club. It was revealed on Tuesday that Newcastle were forced to close their training ground and the decision has since been taken to postpone the trip to Villa Park. A club statement read: “Several Newcastle United […]
