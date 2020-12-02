Russia's Nikita Mazepin likely to partner Mick Schumacher at Haas in 2021
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will make his Formula One debut with the Haas team next year and could be joined by the son of Michael Schumacher. The 21-year-old son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin has signed a "multi-year" deal after a successful season so far in Formula Two, Haas said on Tuesday. He will bring with him...
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will make his Formula One debut with the Haas team next year and could be joined by the son of Michael Schumacher. The 21-year-old son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin has signed a "multi-year" deal after a successful season so far in Formula Two, Haas said on Tuesday. He will bring with him...
|
|
|
You Might Like