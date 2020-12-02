Russia's Nikita Mazepin likely to partner Mick Schumacher at Haas in 2021 Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will make his Formula One debut with the Haas team next year and could be joined by the son of Michael Schumacher. The 21-year-old son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin has signed a "multi-year" deal after a successful season so far in Formula Two, Haas said on Tuesday. He will bring with him... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

