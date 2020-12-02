Global  
 

YouTube boxer Jake Paul claims he can be the ‘new Floyd Mayweather’ after comparing himself to Muhammad Ali

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
YouTube sensation Jake Paul has boldly claimed that he could be the ‘new Floyd Mayweather’ following back-to-back knockout wins to kick off his professional boxing career. The latest of those came via a sensational second-round demolition job of Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard. Paul is certainly not short of […]
Video Credit: What's Trending - Published
News video: Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos

Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos 04:59

 YouTuber and pro-boxer Jake Paul defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in a boxing match Saturday night and the Internet went wild after the knockout punch. Twitter users made memes of Nate Robinson and NBA stars like Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid joined in on the chaos.

