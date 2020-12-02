YouTube boxer Jake Paul claims he can be the ‘new Floyd Mayweather’ after comparing himself to Muhammad Ali
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
YouTube sensation Jake Paul has boldly claimed that he could be the ‘new Floyd Mayweather’ following back-to-back knockout wins to kick off his professional boxing career. The latest of those came via a sensational second-round demolition job of Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard. Paul is certainly not short of […]
YouTube sensation Jake Paul has boldly claimed that he could be the ‘new Floyd Mayweather’ following back-to-back knockout wins to kick off his professional boxing career. The latest of those came via a sensational second-round demolition job of Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard. Paul is certainly not short of […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources