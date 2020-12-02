YouTube boxer Jake Paul claims he can be the ‘new Floyd Mayweather’ after comparing himself to Muhammad Ali

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match



Jake Paul defends Nate Robinson after he's mocked after their boxing match and teases he'll go against Conor McGregor next. Plus, Logan Paul calls out his ex's famous father. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:11 Published 14 hours ago Floyd Mayweather & KSI React To Jake Paul & Nate Robinson Fight



Floyd Mayweather & KSI React To Jake Paul & Nate Robinson Fight Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:01 Published 2 days ago Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED



Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:30 Published 2 days ago