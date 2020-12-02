Global  
 

Marcus Rashford becoming ‘annoying’ for Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Tuchel admits ahead of Champions League clash against Man United

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on ‘annoying’ Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of their Champions League reunion on Wednesday night. The England international has been a familiar foe to last season’s Champions League finalists, having twice scored winning goals at the Parc des Princes in the last two years. He scored […]
 Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.

