Obi Toppin's athleticism, high-flying act impressing his Knicks teammates Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"He's a freak athlete, man,"Â Kevin Knox said of the rookie and Brooklyn native. "It was just crazy his athleticism is where it's at now. It's only going to continue to get better." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like