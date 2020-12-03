Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Vienna: Lacazette rediscovers goalscoring touch
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Alexandre Lacazette ended his goalscoring drought as Arsenal eased to a 4-1 victory over Rapid Vienna to secure top spot in Europa League Group B. Lacazette had gone eight matches without a goal before he put the Gunners ahead in the 10th minute on Thursday with a stunning long-range strike. Pablo Mari headed in the second […]
