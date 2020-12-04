Watch as Shannon Courtenay returns with massive one-punch KO of wild Polish opponent Dorota Norek Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Shannon Courtenay bounced back from defeat with a big KO on Saturday night on London. The 27-year-old suffered her first loss to Rachel Ball back in August, but returned to winning ways in style against an unorthodox Polish opponent. KO for Courtenay! 💥💥💥 Shannon Courtenay catches Norek with a huge right hand to get back […] 👓 View full article

