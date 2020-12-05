Global  
 

Abiteboul: Racing Point challenge over Alonso young driver test "ironic"

Autosport Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul has defended the decision to allow Fernando Alonso to do the Abu Dhabi young driver test - and slammed criticism from Racing Point as "ironic"
