High school football player held in jail after sickening attack on referee
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Edinburg High School football star Emmanuel Duron has been charged with assaulting a referee, having sent 58-year-old Fred Gracia tumbling to the floor after being disqualified from a game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
