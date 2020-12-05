Global  
 

High school football player held in jail after sickening attack on referee

Daily Star Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
High school football player held in jail after sickening attack on refereeEdinburg High School football star Emmanuel Duron has been charged with assaulting a referee, having sent 58-year-old Fred Gracia tumbling to the floor after being disqualified from a game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
