Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

The Sport Review Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night. The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend after the Seagulls were awarded a controversial added-time penalty at the Amex Stadium. However, Liverpool FC managed to book their place […]
