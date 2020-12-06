Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night. The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend after the Seagulls were awarded a controversial added-time penalty at the Amex Stadium. However, Liverpool FC managed to book their place […]
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night. The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend after the Seagulls were awarded a controversial added-time penalty at the Amex Stadium. However, Liverpool FC managed to book their place […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources