Millwall ‘dismayed and saddened’ as fans boo players taking the knee with club insisting they will remain at the ‘forefront of football’s anti-discrimination efforts’

talkSPORT Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Millwall have released a statement condemning those supporters who booed as the players took the knee ahead of Saturday’s match against Derby County. A section of the 2,000 spectators allowed back into The Den were clearly heard showing their distaste for the gesture, which has been a frequent sight ahead of football matches since football […]
 Show Racism The Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby believes Millwall will take action against the minority of fans who booed players for taking the knee.

