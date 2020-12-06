Millwall ‘dismayed and saddened’ as fans boo players taking the knee with club insisting they will remain at the ‘forefront of football’s anti-discrimination efforts’
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Millwall have released a statement condemning those supporters who booed as the players took the knee ahead of Saturday’s match against Derby County. A section of the 2,000 spectators allowed back into The Den were clearly heard showing their distaste for the gesture, which has been a frequent sight ahead of football matches since football […]
