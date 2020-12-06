Atalanta given Champions League boost by flooded pitch
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Atalanta were given an unexpected afternoon off ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Ajax as Sunday’s Serie A meeting with Udinese was postponed. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men made the trip to Udine for a 3pm kick-off but, following an initial delay and a second pitch inspection, the game was eventually called off. Both […]
