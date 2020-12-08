Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mason Mount praises his ‘unbelievable’ Chelsea FC team-mate

The Sport Review Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Mason Mount has heaped praise on the “unbelievable” Olivier Giroud following his superb form for Chelsea FC in recent games. The French striker has scored five goals in his last two appearances for the west London side against Sevilla and Leeds United to highlight his importance to Frank Lampard’s squad. Giroud netted four times in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like