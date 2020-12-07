FA launch probe after Millwall fans boo players' BLM gesture against Derby
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Championship clash, which the Rams won 1-0, was marred when Millwall fans booed the players as they took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter prior to kick-off.
