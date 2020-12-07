Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FA launch probe after Millwall fans boo players' BLM gesture against Derby

Derby Telegraph Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Championship clash, which the Rams won 1-0,  was marred when Millwall fans booed the players as they took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter prior to kick-off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Millwall fans boo as players take a knee

Millwall fans boo as players take a knee 00:23

 Millwall fans boo as players from both the home side and Derby took the knee prior to kick-off.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rowett 'disappointed' after fans boo taking of the knee [Video]

Rowett 'disappointed' after fans boo taking of the knee

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was very disappointed that fans booed when players from both clubs took the knee ahead of the match against Derby - but also stressed that Millwall as a club have done a..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

talkSPORT’s Adam Catterall delivers passionate message after Millwall fans boo players taking the knee – ‘You’re either anti-racist, or you ARE racist’

 Adam Catterall has criticised the section of Millwall fans who decided to boo the players when they took the knee ahead of Saturday’s game against Derby...
talkSPORT

Millwall ‘dismayed and saddened’ as fans boo players taking the knee with club insisting they will remain at the ‘forefront of football’s anti-discrimination efforts’

 Millwall have released a statement condemning those supporters who booed as the players took the knee ahead of Saturday’s match against Derby County. A section...
talkSPORT

FA respond after fans boo players taking the knee at Millwall vs Derby clash

FA respond after fans boo players taking the knee at Millwall vs Derby clash Millwall supporters returned to The Den for the first time since March for their Championship clash against Derby County on Saturday afternoon
Football.london