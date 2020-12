You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBC 26 weather forecast



A few small breaks of sun are possible for your Tuesday with highs in the mid/upper-30s. Lower to mid 40s are back in our area Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. A strong area of low.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:29 Published 17 hours ago Darrell Bevell ready to coach first Lions game



Darrell Bevell ready to coach first Lions game | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago Eagles Putting Final Touches On Game Plan For Packers At Lambeau Field



Pat Gallen reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:36 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Green Bay Packers predictions: Week 13 vs. Philadelphia Predictions from around the web for Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles game

FOX Sports 4 days ago