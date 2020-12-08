Global  
 

Casemiro declares Zidane support ahead of make-or-break Gladbach game

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Casemiro has made clear Real Madrid’s squad are firmly behind Zinedine Zidane as they aim to avoid a hugely embarrassing Champions League exit.  Madrid have become accustomed to success in Europe’s premier club competition under Zidane, having lifted the trophy three times during his first spell in charge.  However, the reigning LaLiga champions were dumped out at the last-16 stage last season, going down 4-2 on aggregate to […]
