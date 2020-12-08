Casemiro declares Zidane support ahead of make-or-break Gladbach game Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Casemiro has made clear Real Madrid’s squad are firmly behind Zinedine Zidane as they aim to avoid a hugely embarrassing Champions League exit. Madrid have become accustomed to success in Europe’s premier club competition under Zidane, having lifted the trophy three times during his first spell in charge. However, the reigning LaLiga champions were dumped out at the last-16 stage last season, going down 4-2 on aggregate to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

