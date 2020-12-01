|
|
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid on CBS All Access: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch, odds
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Both teams have a chance of advancing to the round of 16
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Olympiacos vs. Porto on CBS All Access: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch, odds, news
The Greek champions need a win to guarantee Europa League football after Christmas
CBS Sports
|
Arsenal vs. Rapid Vienna on CBS All Access: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch on TV, odds, news
Fans return to top level football in England as the Emirates Stadium welcomes 2,000 supporters to the Europa League tie
CBS Sports
|
Ferencvaros vs. Barcelona on CBS All Access: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch on TV, odds, news
Barca are already through to the round of 16
CBS Sports
|