CL: RB Leipzig make round of 16 with win, Manchester United out

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
RB Leipzig have qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after edging Manchester United 3-2 in the final match of Group H, courtesy goals from Angelino, Amadou Haidara and Justin Kluivert.

Leipzig knew that only a victory in Tuesday's would see them safely through, and the hosts made a fairy-tale start as Marcel...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals 00:26

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham...

