News24.com | Mourinho questions Man Utd's drop into the Europa League
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says former club Manchester United will be among the favourites to win the Europa League, but questioned the way in which sides who fail to qualify for the Champions League last 16 drop into the competition.
