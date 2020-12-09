Global  
 

News24.com | Mourinho questions Man Utd's drop into the Europa League

News24 Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says former club Manchester United will be among the favourites to win the Europa League, but questioned the way in which sides who fail to qualify for the Champions League last 16 drop into the competition.
